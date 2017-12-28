Fort Worth City Credit Union converted from a select employee-based charter to a community charter earlier this month, the CU announced recently on its website.

FWCCU’s name will not change as a result of the conversion.

Previously, only employees of and retirees the City of Fort Worth, MedStar, museums and specific companies that contract with the City of Fort Worth on a long-term basis could become members of the Fort Worth, Texas-based credit union.

Now, anyone who lives works, worships or attends school in Tarrant, Denton, Johnson, Parker or Wise counties can join the $187 million-asset institution. Family of existing members are also eligible to join, regardless of where they live

In an FAQ section of the website, the CU explained it will be studying options for new locations in the future, but meanwhile offers electronic services like home banking, mobile banking, bill pay, mobile deposit, shared branching and more.

The CU also noted that businesses will be eligible to open a business account with the CU and be able to be considered for a member business loan.

