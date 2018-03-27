Fort Knox Federal Credit Union has reached a milestone, having surpassed 100,000 members, the credit union announced this week.

Founded in 1950, the Radcliff, Ky.-based CU has more than $1.5 billion in assets. The credit union serves its members through 17 branches and is the largest credit union in Kentucky. Its geographic footprint is central Kentucky, between Louisville and Bowling Green.

Originally, the credit union was named Fort Knox Civilian Employees Federal Credit Union. Since its founding, the CU has expanded its field of membership to serve both military and civilian personnel. It was renamed Fort Knox FCU in 1960.

Ray Springsteen, president and CEO of Fort Knox FCU

“I think there continues to be a need to find new ways to engage members,” Ray Springsteen, CEO and president of the credit union, told Credit Union Journal. “It goes beyond just providing transactions … It has to be a multi-channel engagement.”

The credit union has seen significant, sustained growth during the last two decades, and its engagement strategy has included a variety of programs for focused on financial literacy and serving veterans.

In 2015, the credit union partnered with USA Cares Inc., a non-profit that helps veterans find jobs outside the military. Fort Knox FCU is now one of USA Cares largest donors. That same year, the credit union created a program called “Veterans to Entrepreneurs,” helping people transitioning out of the military get business training and connect with other veterans in similar situations.

In 2017, the credit union ran a financial literacy campaign in conjunction with the largest regional hospital in its field-of-membership. Credit union employees ran a mobile unit with the hospital to help community members get numbers around physical health like cholesterol and financial wellness numbers such as credit scores.