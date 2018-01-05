Fort Community Credit Union returned a "Member Loyalty Cash" reward of $300,000 for 2017. The reward is given to members based on number of products and services they used with the Fort Atkinson, Wis.-based credit union.

This is the third year in a row the $235 million asset credit union has returned cash to its members through this program, and 29 percent of Fort Community CU’s more than 19,500 members received a cash bonus for 2017., up from 25 percent in 2016 and 24 percent in 2015. The reward itself has increased by $100,000 each year.

“As a credit union, it is our philosophy to return our profits to our member-owners,” CEO Susan Johnson said in a press release. “We are thrilled to reward the members that are active participants in the credit union. I love hearing members tell us what a nice surprise it was to open their mobile app on New Year’s Day and see the deposit in their account. Our team is focused on helping more members qualify for the Member Loyalty Cash reward in 2018.”

