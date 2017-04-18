Three years after his retirement as EVP of Sumter, S.C.-based SAFE Federal Credit Union, Darrell Merkel has returned, this time as president and CEO of the $1 billion-asset institution.
Merkel, who first retired in 2014, had previously worked for almost 30 years at SAFE FCU, filling various posts there over the years, starting as a loan manager, then serving as vice president of lending before moving to the position of senior vice president of operations and then executive vice president.
