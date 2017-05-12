JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions and a former NCUA chairman, has announced she plans to retire at the end of this month.

Johnson was a state legislator in the Hawkeye State before being elected to the Iowa Senate in 1994. In 2002 she was appointed to the NCUA Board by President George W. Bush, and served as NCUA Chairman from 2004 to 2008. She was succeeded as chairman by Michael Fryzel. In 2011, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad named Johnson to the position of superintendent.