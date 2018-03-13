Roxana Willis, a former Michigan credit union CEO, died on March 8 at the age of 76, according to a report from the Michigan Credit Union League.

Willis was a former CEO of Battle Creek, Mich.based School Employees CU, today known as BlueOx Credit Union.

According to Fran Godfrey, president and CEO of the $141 million-asset institution and a former colleague of Willis, the former CEO worked at the credit union from 1978 until her retirement in 2007. She was appointed acting CEO in 1991 and became the full-time chief executive in 1992, a position she held until he retirement.

Roxana Willis, former CEO of School Employees CU

According to BlueOx CU’s website, in 1999, under Willis’s leadership, the credit union changed its name from School Employees CU to United Educational Credit Union. On Jan. 1, 2016, the name was again changed, this time to BlueOx CU.

“We started with jobs that became careers,” recalled Godfrey. “Roxie allowed us to grow, seek out new challenges, and encouraged both professional and personal development. She helped us recognize the importance of responsibility and accountability and she empowered us with the authority and resources to achieve results. The credit union, members and staff would not be where we are today without Roxie’s dedication, motivation and incredible contribution.”

Willis is survived by her husband, Bob, along with two sisters, two daughters and two grandchildren.