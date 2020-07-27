Former KeyBank executive takes the helm at Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union in Chicago has hired Dennis Devine, a former executive at KeyBank, as its next president and CEO.

Dennis Devine, president and CEO of Alliant Credit Union

Devine succeeds David Mooney, who is retiring after 17 years at the helm of the $13 billion-asset credit union. The appointment takes effect immediately.

“I am thrilled to join the Alliant team,” Devine said in a press release Monday. “Alliant is among the industry’s best financial service providers and we aim to serve more members with simple and rewarding digital banking. The member-owned structure of Alliant is a distinct advantage. Our members come first in every decision as we seek to provide the highest value and an excellent experience.”

Mooney will help Devine in transitioning to his new role, the press release said. Devine previously served as president of consumer banking at KeyBank in Cleveland. Before that, he was group executive vice president at Citizens Financial Group and held leadership positions at PNC Bank and McKinsey.

Alliant lost roughly $7.5 million in the first quarter after it reported a profit of $25.8 million a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

