Diebold Federal Credit Union has rebranded as DN Community FCU.

The $21.9 million-asset instiutiton is based in North Canton, Ohio, and is chartered to serve anyone hwo works, worships or attends school in Ohio’s Stark County.

The name change reflects a merger that took place last year between Diebold Inc., a manufacturer of automated teller machines and financial software, with Wincor Nixdorf, a German provider of information technology services. That merger resulted in a new company name, Diebold Nixdorf. Since that partnership and renaming of the company, the credit union also chose to rename and rebrand itself.

A newly rebranded branch of DN Community Federal Credit Union in Canton, Ohio

“We came up with DN Community Federal Credit Union as the new name. The ‘DN’ in our name pays homage to our founding company Diebold, which is now Diebold Nixdorf,” Greg Grosklos, DN Community FCU’s CEO, said in a statement. “And the word ‘Community’ reflects the fact that we also serve those in the Stark County community. We’re excited to launch our new name and logo to our members as well as our friends and neighbors in Stark County.”

Diebold FCU was originally chartered in 1954 to serve the employees of Diebold. Over the years, the credit union grew and expanded to serve not only Diebold employees and their family members, but also those in the Stark County community.

In 2016, the credit union generated net income of about $49,000, down from about $71,300 in the prior year, according to NCUA call reports. It earned just over $63,000 during the first two quarters of 2017, the most recent data available.