A former credit union service organization CEO has taken the helm at Ridgecrest, Calif.-based AltaOne Federal Credit Union.
Pam Easley joins $643 million AltaOne FCU as president and CEO after an extensive career at Extensia Financial LLC, one of the nation’s largest commercial and business lending CUSOs.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In