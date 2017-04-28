The National Credit Union Administration has banned five former credit union employees from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution, including one who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and more than $14 million in restitution. Prohibition orders were filed against:
· Theodore J. Longust, a former employee of Scott Credit Union in Edwardsville, Ill., pleaded guilty to the charge of fraud and misapplication of credit union funds. Longust was sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years’ supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $14.1 million in restitution.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In