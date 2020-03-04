Former CFPB official to return to bureau as acting deputy chief

Leonard Chanin, a senior official at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., has been tapped as acting deputy director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a news report.

Chanin will serve as the CFPB's No. 2 on a part-time basis, Bloomberg Law reported, citing an internal email to staff from CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger. However, he will still remain at the FDIC.

Previously a top lawyer at the CFPB in the agency's early days, Chanin has been serving as deputy to FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams since March 2019. He will retain his position as McWilliams' deputy as he divides his time between the two agencies, an FDIC official said.

Chanin is also a former deputy general counsel for Fifth Third Bancorp and worked in the Federal Reserve's division of consumer and community affairs.

An early addition to the CFPB when it was first being constructed by now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Chanin at one time headed up a team of 40 attorneys in the agency's rulemaking unit. He left the bureau in 2012 to join the law firm Morrison & Foerster.