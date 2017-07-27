Millennials list dogs more than marriage or children as a factor in making a home-buying decision, according to SunTrust Mortgage.
About 33% of millennials who purchased their first home say the desire to have a better space or yard for a dog influenced their decision to buy, while 25% cited marriage or an upcoming marriage as a motivator, and 19% cited the birth or expected birth of a child.
