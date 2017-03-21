It was easier a few years ago: credit unions established a Facebook and Twitter profile and they had their bases covered. These days? Not so much.
More and more social networks are launching each year, and in such a fast-changing space, it’s difficult for credit unions to have a one-size-fits-all policy that covers all potential situations and platforms.
