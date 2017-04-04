Print Email Reprints Share

Randy Beck has been named interim president and CEO of Royal Credit Union, following last week's resignation of Rudy Pereira, who is taking the top spot at Premier America CU in Chatsworth, Calif.

Beck, currently Royal CU's EVP of risk management and an employee there for more than 40 years, was planning to retire on at the end of May, but has agreed to stay on through the transition process.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial