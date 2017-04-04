Randy Beck has been named interim president and CEO of Royal Credit Union, following last week's resignation of Rudy Pereira, who is taking the top spot at Premier America CU in Chatsworth, Calif.
Beck, currently Royal CU's EVP of risk management and an employee there for more than 40 years, was planning to retire on at the end of May, but has agreed to stay on through the transition process.
