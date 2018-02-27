Charles E. “Chuck” Adcock III has been named the new president and CEO of Florida State University Credit Union, a $215 million institution based in Tallahassee, Fla., effective April 2, 2018.

Adcock will succeed the current President/CEO, J. Bradley Blake, who will go on to lead a new credit union service organization focused on providing information technology services to credit unions.

Charles Adcock, incoming CEO at FSU CU

Adcock has served as the credit union’s executive vice president for the past 14 years.

FSU said that Blake and Adcock plan to “work closely together over the next several weeks to ensure a seamless leadership transition.”

Both Blake and Adcock first joined FSU CU in 1994 as tellers.

“I am proud to be passing the torch onto Chuck, and look forward to being able to use my passion and knowledge in information technology to spearhead an exciting new CUSO,” said Blake. “I can’t think of anyone better suited than Chuck to continue the mission of maximizing our members’ financial well-being.”

Since taking the helm as CEO in 2003, Blake grew the credit union from $53 million in assets to more than $215 million.

Adcock has a finance degree from Florida State University. While serving as EVP of FSU Credit Union, he formed and became the chief operating officer for iDriveLending, a CUSO that helps to streamline the auto loan process for local auto dealers and consumers.

FSU CU posted net income of about $1.28 million in 2017, up from about $ 1.15 million in 2016. From 2016 to 2017, total loans and leases climbed from about $154.2 million to $181.2 million.