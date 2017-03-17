After posting losses of $9,601 last year and $104,541 in the prior year, the Florida Conference AME Church Federal Credit Union of Tallahassee, Fla. Is no more.
The National Credit Union Administration said Friday that it has liquidated FCAMEC FCU, making it the first federally insured credit union to be closed this year.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In