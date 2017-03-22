There is a movement afoot with credit unions flipping the script and becoming technology companies that offer financial services.
“We adopted a new strategic plan. We are now a technology company that offers bank products and services,” said John Holt, CEO of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union. “We are changing our internal infrastructure so it can handle new technologies, which includes moving to a new core.”
