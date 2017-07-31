Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON – After a grueling defeat for their health care bill last week, Senate Republicans are expected to turn to other priorities, including attempting to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule banning mandatory arbitration clauses.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said he hoped for a vote “before the August recess,” though it wasn’t clear that was going to happen.

