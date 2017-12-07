Five credit unions are expanding their relationship with Fiserv by signing onto a core processing system which will allow them to enhance operational efficiency and give members a unified digital experience.

The CUs have signed to use DNA from Fiserv, an open architecture account processing platform built on modern technologies, together with a variety of integrated surround solutions from Fiserv.

“Upgrading our technology infrastructure with Fiserv enables us to operate even more efficiently and bring our members the convenience they expect from us – whether in our branches, in their homes or on their mobile devices,” said Catherine Tierney, president and CEO of Community First Credit Union, in a press release. “Our credit union has been a Fiserv client for more than 30 years, and we trust them to deliver the quality, experience, support and innovative solutions we need today and to adapt as our credit union and our members’ needs evolve over time.”

Representatives from Fiserv and Community First Credit Union as CFCU signs on to convert to Fiserv's DNA core processing system.

These are the CUs signing onto Fiserv’s DNA are:

· $2.7 billion Community First Credit Union, which serves TK members from its headquarters in Appleton, Wis.

· $2 billion OneAZ Credit Union, TK members, Phoenix, Ariz.

· $1.6 billion Empower Federal Credit Union, TK members, Syracuse, N.Y.

· $700 million Clark County Credit Union, TK members, Las Vegas, Calif.

· $430 million Alliance Credit Union, TK members, San Jose, Calif.

The five credit unions all chose to convert to DNA because of needs that came with growing in size. Simplifying internal development, having a customizable platform, providing members with faster access to information, enhancing mortgage and business lending offerings and delivering innovative products were among the reasons that the CUs decided to expand their relationship with Fiserv by signing onto DNA.

“Expanding our relationships with these high-performing credit unions demonstrates how the quality and breadth of innovative solutions from Fiserv drives long-term value for our clients and enables them to address fast-changing needs in the financial services market,” said Vincent Brennan, president of Fiserv’s Credit Union Solutions.