Fiserv, a Brookfield, Wis.-based provider of financial services technology solutions, said Kawartha Credit Union, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, has signed with the company to use its core processing technology.

Kawartha, a CU with 1.5 billion Canadian dollars in assets, serves 50,000 members. The credit union said it selected the DNA account processing platform from Fiserv to “streamline operations and enhance the credit union's ability to deliver highly personalized service.”

According to a statement from the credit union, Kawartha chose DNA from Fiserv due to the technology’s modern architecture, time-saving automation and workflows, and member-centric database. Celero, a Fiserv partner and provider of IT solutions to financial institutions across Canada, will coordinate the migration to DNA and provide technical banking operations support for the credit union.

“In the competitive financial services environment in which we operate, advanced systems are essential in providing the best needs-based service possible,” said Rob Wellstood, CEO of Kawartha CU. “The technology provided by Fiserv and Celero will enable Kawartha Credit Union to deliver an enhanced banking experience for our members.”

Fiserv said DNA is an extensible, 24/7 real-time core platform that provides a 360-degree view of member relationships, enabling credit unions to deliver highly personalized service and more relevant product offerings. Kawartha joins more than 100 other Canadian credit unions using DNA through the relationship between Fiserv and Celero.

“In order to deliver personalized service a credit union has to know its members,” said Rob Palin, general manager, Canada, Fiserv. “With technology that provides a full view of the member relationship, Fiserv is helping Kawartha deliver personalized and responsive service in a world where financial relationships are more likely to involve phone time than face time.”

“Celero is excited to partner with Kawartha Credit Union to provide innovative member-centric financial technology solutions that empower them to deliver on their core value of service excellence well into the future,” said Simon Vincent, executive vice president, Banking and Omnichannel Solutions, Celero. “In partnership with Fiserv, we look forward to helping Kawartha continue to grow, serve their community and support the financial success of their members.”

Fiserv provides core account processing services to more than one-third of U.S. financial institutions.

Kawartha Credit Union serves 50,000 members through online, mobile and telephone channels and through a 25-branch network in central to eastern Ontario, Canada.

