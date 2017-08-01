Fiserv has acquired the assets of PCLender, a mortgage loan origination system vendor based in Reno, Nev.
PCLender will help streamline origination and simplify document collection and compliance reporting, according to Fiserv. The company intends the PCLender platform to serve as a complement to the company's existing mortgage software. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In