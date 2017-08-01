Print Email Reprints Share

Fiserv has acquired the assets of PCLender, a mortgage loan origination system vendor based in Reno, Nev.

PCLender will help streamline origination and simplify document collection and compliance reporting, according to Fiserv. The company intends the PCLender platform to serve as a complement to the company's existing mortgage software. Financial terms were not disclosed.

