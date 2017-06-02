WASHINGTON — An improving economy, better job market and higher household income are helping the first-time homebuyer market make a comeback as new data shows more households are being created.
New-owner households created in the first quarter totaled 854,000, compared with 365,000 renter households — a sharp reversal from previous trends.
