First Technology Federal Credit Union and the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers have made a multi-year agreement representing the first corporate partnership of its kind for both the credit union and the basketball team, Mountain View, Cali-based First Tech announced on Sept. 6.

“This is a history-making opportunity for the Trail Blazers to bring aboard a new financial services partner serving a different segment of banking customers and Trail Blazers fans,” Steve Scott, senior vice president for revenue for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter, said in a press release. “We’ve now created an entirely new partner category with First Tech as the inaugural ‘Official Credit Union Partner' of the Trail Blazers.”