Members of $50 million First Illinois Credit Union of Danville, Ill., have approved a proposed merger with $599 million-asset Vibrant Credit Union.

First Illinois will become part of Vibrant CU and its corporate office will move into the latter’s Moline, Ill. headquarters. The transition is expected to begin in July and be completed by October. First Illinois’ three branch locations will remain open, becoming Vibrant CU locations in October.