First Florida Credit Union is hailing a banner year in 2016 and says plans are underway for an even better 2017.
Among the achievements the $811 million-asset credit union is touting for 2016 are asset growth of more than $94 million and a $34.2 million increase in core deposits. First Florida also reported a $40 million increase in lending last year and a broadened field of membership thanks to a merger with Florida Baptist Credit Union, which allows all members of Florida Baptist churches to now qualify for First Florida membership.
