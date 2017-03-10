First Financial Network is marketing $80 million in performing and nonperforming residential mortgage loans on behalf of the National Credit Union Administration.
Roughly 75% of the portfolio's loans are classified as performing, and the average weighted coupon is 4.82%. The sale covers 793 loans located nationwide with concentrations in California, Nevada, Ohio and Florida.
