First Financial Network is marketing $80 million in performing and nonperforming residential mortgage loans on behalf of the National Credit Union Administration.

Roughly 75% of the portfolio's loans are classified as performing, and the average weighted coupon is 4.82%. The sale covers 793 loans located nationwide with concentrations in California, Nevada, Ohio and Florida.

