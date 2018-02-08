First American Credit Union, an $88 million institution based in Casa Grande, Ariz., has selected CU Prodigy for its core processing system.

“We no longer have to be limited in our third party searches,” said First American CU’s chief operating officer Phil Peters. “Whatever is cutting edge, whatever you’re looking at, CUProdigy will find a way to integrate with it. This core was clearly developed by credit union people who had an active hand in developing the software.”

Anthony Montgomery, CUProdigy CEO

Peters also compared the functionality of CUProdigy’s core to having his own, in-house programmers, but at a lower cost.

Based in Layton, Utah, CUProdigy is a technology-focused credit union service organization.

“Credit unions should have the ability to select the technology that delivers the best experience for their unique fields of membership,” said CUProdigy CEO Anthony W. Montgomery. “The cookie-cutter solutions offered by the big, corporate cores shouldn’t be the only option, especially not at such inflated prices. Because we’re a CUSO, our focus is on serving our members, not generating profits.”