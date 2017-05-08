Firefighters First Federal Credit Union, a $1.2 billion-asset institution based in Los Angeles, has broadened its charter in order to better serve the evolving firefighting industry.
The firefighting industry in California, as with many other professions across the country, has changed in recent decades. During the recession, there were state budget issues which resulted in hiring freezes, closures of fire stations and salary impacts. Meanwhile, the job itself has evolved to include activities such as emergency medical services, urban search and rescue, hazmat and now even anti-terrorism initiatives.
