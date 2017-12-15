Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, a $120 million institution based in Fort Wayne, Ind., has signed a contract to change its existing core data processing system over to CU*BASE, the flagship product from the CU*Answers credit union service organization.

Fire Police City County FCU is scheduled for a September 2018 conversion. The credit union also becomes the newest owner of the 100% credit union-owned CUSO.

“We chose CU*Answers because they comprehend the CU philosophy of people helping people,” Nancy Kline, CEO of Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, said in a statement. “The partnership CU*Answers has with their existing credit unions is beyond compare. The innovative products and services they offer, combined with their constant testing and development of the core, will supply us with the financial tools our members expect and deserve for years to come.”

Scott Collins, executive vice president at CU*Answers, stated that the CUSO is “excited” that the credit union selected CU*Answers as its new data processing partner.

“Fire Police City County will be joining several great Indiana-based partner/owner CUs and expanding the CUSO’s footprint in the Fort Wayne area,” he added.

With about 11,000 members, Fire Police City County FCU posted net income of about $673,000 last year, up from about $532,000 in 2015.

