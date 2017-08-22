A financial technology company that aims to help consumers automate and accelerate their loan payments is coming out of a private beta test while already managing more than $1 billion on its platform.

For a $9.95 monthly fee, EarnUp is now available to consumers as a mobile app to manage and pay off loans. Mortgages, auto loans, student loans and personal loans are all currently included in the platform, and credit card payments are expected to be added soon.