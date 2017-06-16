Pentagon Federal Credit Union has been recognized by the U.S. Treasury’s financial intelligence unit – the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network – for its “award-winning” compliance efforts that led to “successful prosecution of a significant criminal case.”

In a letter to James Scheck, president and CEO of the $22.4 billion-asset credit union, FinCEN acting director Jamal El-Hindi thanked the credit union for its Bank Secrecy Act reporting, which resulted in “substantial contributions” that helped the network. PenFed contributed to one of six “significant criminal cases,” wrote El-Hindi, garnering FinCEN’s third annual Law Enforcement Award.