While Mountain America Credit Union’s mission is to help its members with their financial dreams, the CU also is dedicated to providing financial assistance and education to its valued employees. To this end, MACU partnered with GreenPath, a non-profit financial-wellness group that provides free and confidential one-on-one financial counseling.

“Employees can take advantage of our internal ‘Financial Pathways’ educational tools and events. Our experts in wealth management are available to offer employees the same valuable retirement planning services our members enjoy,” said Senior Vice President of Human Resources Pam Lewis. “We also proudly offer educational assistance for continuing education.”

Mountain America CU ranked No. 14 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and was ranked No. 5 in its asset category (CUs with assets of more than $1 billion).

Board members and Sandy City, Utah, Mayor Tom Dolan joined Mountain America Credit Union CEO Sterling Nielsen in a ground breaking ceremony for the CU’s new corporate headquarters.

Employees seeking higher education can tap into MACU’s internal Career Advancement Program and can consider taking career exploration programs and professional development courses through Mountain America University.

“Most recently, employees were offered an onsite and online professional development course valued at over $1,500 per person enrollment fee, for free,” said Lewis. “Our focus revolves around treating and recognizing our employees the way we would want them to treat our members. We see correlation between our employee engagement and the engagement of our members.”

Founded in 1936, the $6.8 billion Mountain America Credit Union, West Jordan, Utah, employs 1,959 and supports 87 branches serving more than 600,000 members.