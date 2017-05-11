Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to reinforce the country’s cybersecurity defenses, a move that financial institutions are hailing as a positive step toward creating a more resilient financial system.

“The executive order issued today will enhance the security of government systems and help protect our critical financial infrastructure — and ultimately bank customers — through enhanced information sharing and greater cross-industry collaboration,” Rob Nichols, the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, said in a press release. “America’s banks will continue to work closely with the White House, Congress and others to establish clear lines of public-private communication, while avoiding inconsistent or duplicative regulation that might undermine our efforts to protect banks and the customers they serve."

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial