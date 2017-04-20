Print Email Reprints Share

Financial Center First Credit Union, Indianapolis, on Wednesday said it recently acquired two insurance agencies: Insurance Associates and Fieber & Reilly.

The $536 million CU said the addition of the two agencies more than doubles the size of Financial Center Services, LLC, a credit union service organization owned by the CU. It said the agency was formed in 2004 to provide members with high-quality, affordable auto, home and life insurance.

