The Filene Research Institute in Madison, Wis. regularly studies the errors and missteps credit unions make during their strategic planning process, and has identified several commonalities across CUs of all sizes and FOMs
The top mistake? According to Tansley Stearns, chief impact officer for the credit union think tank, it’s overconfidence. No matter how much of an expert someone is, she said, if that person is overconfident he or she will make mistakes.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In