The Filene Research Institute in Madison, Wis. regularly studies the errors and missteps credit unions make during their strategic planning process, and has identified several commonalities across CUs of all sizes and FOMs

The top mistake? According to Tansley Stearns, chief impact officer for the credit union think tank, it’s overconfidence. No matter how much of an expert someone is, she said, if that person is overconfident he or she will make mistakes.