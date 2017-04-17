A new partnership between the Filene Research Institute and the University of California, Irvine, aims to investigate emerging technologies and best practices in the credit union space, including looking for lessons from outside the CU system.

“I’ve worked in the credit union industry for two decades. A lot of the time credit unions will look to see what other credit unions are doing, and while there is a lot of good going on with regard to credit unions and technology, there is a lot credit unions can be learning from fintech and Silicon Valley,” said Andrew Downin, managing director of research at Filene.