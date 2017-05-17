Applications are now being accepted for the next round of participants in the Filene Research Institute’s i3 innovation program, which aims to spark creativity and new ideas in financial services.
The two-year curriculum is open to credit union employees with “a demonstrated track record of creativity, and a desire and ability to influence change.” Credit union employees at all levels below CEO may apply, though Filene noted that the candidates most frequently accepted come from management or the executive level.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In