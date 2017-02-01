More than 90% of consumers aren’t planning to borrow from a financial institution in the next six months, and 80% of consumers are worried about their current debt levels, according to a new study from the Filene Research Institute.

Titled “Confidence in Borrowing: Survey 2016,” the report’s research was collected in September 2016 and was authored by Hope Jensen Schau, professor of marketing at the University of Arizona and Ignacio Luri, a doctoral candidate in marketing at the University of Arizona.