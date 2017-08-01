WASHINGTON – Any change to the credit scoring models that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac use will have to wait until 2019, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt said late Tuesday.
“Any credit score model change would not go into effect before 2019 even if I announced a decision today,” Watt said in prepared remarks before the National Association of Real Estate Brokers annual convention in New Orleans, La.
