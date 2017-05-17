WASHINGTON – Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should be able to rebuild a capital buffer to avoid any potential crisis in the mortgage market, according to a coalition of affordable housing advocates, home builders and small mortgage lender groups.
The Community Home Lenders Association, Community Mortgage Lenders of America and Leading Builders of America released a joint letter Wednesday along with other housing groups backing Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt's possible plans to allow the two government-sponsored enterprises to build a capital buffer to prevent a possible draw from the U.S. Treasury.
