WASHINGTON — Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt said the agency is poised to examine alternatives to how a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac assess creditworthiness of home buyers, including seeking public comment on the issue later this fall.

Speaking to a conference sponsored by the Mortgage Bankers Association in Denver on Monday, Watt said the agency is looking at whether his agency should compel Fannie and Freddie to change their credit score model — including “possibilities that would involve using more than one credit score.”