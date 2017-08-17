Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON – The Federal Housing Finance Agency is extending its Home Affordable Refinance Program for another year, the agency said Thursday.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have already refinanced 3.4 million homeowners via the HARP program. But the government-sponsored enterprise regulator says another 143,000 GSE borrowers with high loan-to-value loans could still benefit from a HARP refinancing.

