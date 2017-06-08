WASHINGTON — The financial condition of the Federal Housing Administration's mortgage insurance fund has "stabilized," according to Housing Secretary Ben Carson. But that does not mean he's ready to cut FHA premiums again.

Testifying this week at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Carson said he does not want to "go back" to the situation in 2011, when the FHA fund nearly depleted its capital reserves. The ratio of reserves to insured mortgages fell to 0.24%, well below the 2% statutory minimum.