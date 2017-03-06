The National Credit Union Administration said total assets at federally insured credit unions climbed by $88 billion, or 7.3%, over the year to $1.29 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016.
That is just one tidbit of information that the agency released on Monday among a wide variety of fourth quarter 2016 financial performance figures for federally insured credit unions.
