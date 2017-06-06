Financial institutions will have another chance to voice concerns about a planned accounting rule change for loan-loss reserves.
The Financial Accounting Standards Board has reconvened the group that met several times before it adopted its Current Expected Credit Loss standard last June. The meeting, which will take place Monday in Norwalk, Conn., is intended to address some recent stakeholder questions, a FASB spokeswoman said.
