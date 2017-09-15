Fannie Mae revised its estimates for 2017 origination volume upward this month, noting that it expects economic strengths to offset weakness in the market from recent hurricanes.
"For the first time in 2017, we have increased our full-year growth outlook. The upgrade reflects economic activity gaining momentum at the end of the second quarter, though we see a great deal of uncertainty,” said Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan in a press release.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In