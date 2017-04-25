Fannie Mae has made three selling guide changes aimed at helping the growing number of borrowers with student debt qualify for home loans, and may begin testing other similar proposals related to this goal.
"Student debt is around $30,000 on average for a graduate, depending on what population you look at, and it just continues to grow year after year," Jonathan Lawless, a vice president at Fannie Mae, said in an interview.
