WASHINGTON — Credit unions and community bankers showed a rare moment of unity on Thursday, jointly calling on the top regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to change a policy that forces the government-sponsored enterprises to sweep their profits to the Treasury Department and instead allow them to rebuild capital.

“Internal reforms are not enough and that the time has come for Congress to act on comprehensive housing finance reform to create a more healthy and sustainable secondary market. We believe this process begins with allowing the GSEs to rebuild their capital buffers,” said a letter penned by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions and the Independent Community Bankers of America and sent to Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt.