Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were not impacted by a hacking incident in September against the accounting giant Deloitte, the companies said Tuesday, after a British newspaper alleged a server containing emails from government agencies was compromised.
Fannie, Freddie and Deloitte all denied that the government-sponsored enterprises had any data compromised in a cybersecurity breach announced on Sept. 25.
