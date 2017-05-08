Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issued proposals Monday to create pilot programs for loans on mobile homes, part of an ambitious federal effort to find creative solutions for underserved and rural housing markets.

The plans would allow the government-sponsored enterprises for the first time in a decade to support manufactured home loans, also known as chattel loans because they are not backed by real estate. Roughly 70% of mobile homes are financed with chattel loans, but the market is illiquid, making it tough for many rural owners to obtain financing or to refinance.